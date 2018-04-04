MVC Capital, Inc. (MVC) Given $12.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $12.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MVC Capital an industry rank of 203 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MVC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MVC Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of MVC Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services started coverage on MVC Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MVC Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

In other news, Chairman Michael T. Tokarz bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael T. Tokarz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 941,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,003.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 47,000 shares of company stock worth $476,005 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MVC Capital by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 66,036 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of MVC Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $630,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of MVC Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MVC Capital by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of MVC Capital by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 481,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MVC stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.93. 29,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,287. MVC Capital has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 41.20, a quick ratio of 41.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $186.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 0.67.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. MVC Capital had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 108.96%. The business had revenue of $5.49 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that MVC Capital will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to maximize total return from capital appreciation and/or income. The Company’s segments are its investing operations as a business development company, which includes MVC Cayman and MVC Turf, LLC and MVC Financial Services, Inc (MVCFS).

