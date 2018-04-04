Nabors Industries (NBR) Shares Gap Down to $6.62

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $6.62. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 8907901 shares trading hands.

NBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on Nabors Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cowen set a $9.00 target price on Nabors Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.39.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,060.46, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $708.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.35 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 21.32%. Nabors Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth $101,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Nabors Industries (NBR) Shares Gap Down to $6.62” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/nabors-industries-nbr-shares-gap-down-to-6-62.html.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.