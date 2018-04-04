Nano Trading 21.7% Lower This Week (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $5.15 or 0.00076254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Mercatox, Kucoin and RightBTC. Nano has a total market capitalization of $686.45 million and approximately $10.73 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,815.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.18 or 0.05612690 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $646.43 or 0.09568470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.99 or 0.01746540 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.40 or 0.02507450 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00201346 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00623814 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.80 or 0.02705810 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,289 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “RaiBlocks is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiters circuits. This gives RaiBlocks an established and well researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the RaiBlocks system, each account in the system has a block chain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, RightBTC, Kucoin, CoinFalcon, BitGrail, Mercatox and BitFlip. It is not currently possible to purchase Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

