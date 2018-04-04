NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Short Interest Down 17.6% in March

NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,360 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 284,395 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 104,580 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NanoViricides stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. NanoViricides has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.64.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs, such as NV-INF-2, an oral anti-influenza drug and NV-INF-1, an injectable anti-influenza drug for H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, and other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) drug candidate that could provide functional cure for HIV/AIDS.

