ImmunoVaccine Inc. Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (TSE:IMV)

ImmunoVaccine Inc. (TSE:IMV) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of ImmunoVaccine in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ImmunoVaccine’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of TSE IMV opened at C$1.93 on Monday. ImmunoVaccine has a 1 year low of C$1.00 and a 1 year high of C$2.55.

In other ImmunoVaccine news, Director Frederic Ors acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,080.00. Also, insider Pierre Labbé acquired 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,312.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 99,900 shares of company stock worth $199,021.

About ImmunoVaccine

Immunovaccine Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines based on its DepoVax platform. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system.

