National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was upgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 27th, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.00. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Hovde Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of National Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of National Bank in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.57, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. National Bank has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. National Bank had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $45.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. equities analysts forecast that National Bank will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian F. Lilly sold 154,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $5,197,233.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,863,494.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,968 shares of company stock worth $8,664,085 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,436,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,454,000 after acquiring an additional 43,591 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,258,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,610,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,232,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,957,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,118,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,268,000 after buying an additional 111,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 623,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,249,000 after buying an additional 14,163 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBH) is a bank holding company. Through Bank Midwest, N.A. (Bank Midwest), NBH’s primary business is to offer a range of products and financial services to both its commercial and consumer customers, located in Kansas, Missouri and Colorado. The Company offers an array of lending products to cater to the customers’ needs, including, but not limited to, small business loans, equipment loans, term loans, asset-backed loans, letters of credit, commercial lines of credit, residential mortgage loans, home equity and consumer loans.

