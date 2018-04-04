National Healthcare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Stake Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in National Healthcare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.50% of National Healthcare worth $32,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NHC. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,193,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of National Healthcare by 792.1% during the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 26,130 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Healthcare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,685 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Healthcare by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. National Healthcare has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $75.70.

National Healthcare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. National Healthcare had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $246.31 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

National Healthcare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. The company's skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy services for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

