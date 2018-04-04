National Instruments Corp (NATI) Stake Lessened by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 923,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of National Instruments worth $38,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Instruments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of National Instruments from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 1,600 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,270,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,979,519.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James J. Truchard sold 15,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $752,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,107,537 shares in the company, valued at $356,656,206.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 866,466 shares of company stock worth $44,026,601. 9.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NATI opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. National Instruments Corp has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $53.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6,635.03, a PE ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 0.93.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. National Instruments had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/national-instruments-corp-nati-shares-sold-by-geode-capital-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation (NI) designs, manufactures and sells systems to engineers and scientists. The Company offers a line of measurement, automation and control products. It offers products, technology and services, which include system design software, programming tools, application software, modular hardware products and related driver software, production test systems, NI education platform, software products for teaching and hardware products for teaching.

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.