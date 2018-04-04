National Security Group (NSEC) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. National Security Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.255585945979 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NSEC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467. National Security Group has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Security Group had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $16.25 million during the quarter.

In other National Security Group news, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey acquired 2,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $38,168.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey acquired 6,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $101,269.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,173 shares of company stock valued at $144,978. Insiders own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. Its Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

