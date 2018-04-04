BidaskClub Upgrades Natus Medical (BABY) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, March 17th.

BABY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Natus Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair cut shares of Natus Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $39.00 target price on shares of Natus Medical and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Natus Medical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.33.

NASDAQ BABY remained flat at $$32.95 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,162. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,115.85, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.47. Natus Medical has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $43.60.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.38 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Natus Medical declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Ken Ludlum sold 4,000 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $126,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,972,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated is a provider of newborn care and neurology healthcare products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

