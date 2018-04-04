NavCoin Price Tops $0.80 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One NavCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00011766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. During the last seven days, NavCoin has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. NavCoin has a total market cap of $50.09 million and $521,677.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NavCoin alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00052424 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033451 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00074475 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00022160 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00031607 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00481754 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About NavCoin

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 62,662,495 coins. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Poloniex and Upbit. It is not possible to buy NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for NavCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NavCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.