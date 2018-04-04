Navient (NAVI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $12.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3,455.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 22.35, a current ratio of 22.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.13. Navient has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $16.97.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.33 million. Navient had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Navient will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Navient news, SVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 17,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $250,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 207.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 167,203 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Navient during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navient during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,134,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navient during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Navient during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

