Navios Maritime Midstream (NAP) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Navios Maritime Midstream (NYSE:NAP) fell 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.55. 337,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 182,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NAP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navios Maritime Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Navios Maritime Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Navios Maritime Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Midstream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Midstream from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

The firm has a market cap of $86.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 12.59 and a current ratio of 12.59.

Navios Maritime Midstream (NYSE:NAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Navios Maritime Midstream had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 million. equities analysts expect that Navios Maritime Midstream will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 57.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 8th. This is a boost from Navios Maritime Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Navios Maritime Midstream’s payout ratio is 241.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Midstream by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 20,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CS Mckee LP boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Midstream by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. CS Mckee LP now owns 64,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Midstream

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. owns, operates, and acquires crude oil tankers, refined petroleum product tankers, chemical tankers, and liquefied petroleum gas tankers. The company provides seaborne shipping services through its vessels under long-term employment contracts to international oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators.

