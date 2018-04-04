Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Holdings Reduced by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth about $873,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navistar International by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,548,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,051,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAV stock opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.91. Navistar International has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $47.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3,442.77, a P/E ratio of 67.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.48.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.17. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Navistar International will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NAV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navistar International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Gabelli raised Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Piper Jaffray set a $37.00 price target on Navistar International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on Navistar International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Navistar International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Navistar International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Navistar International Profile

Navistar International Corporation manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It manufactures and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines.

