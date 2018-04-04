NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Receiving Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) have trended positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NBT Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.4804493401653 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. NBT Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,522.26, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $104.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.70%.

NBTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.50 price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sandler O’Neill set a $38.00 price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NBT Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Chewens sold 4,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $160,937.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,205.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Wadsworth sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $60,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $602,416.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business through NBT Bank, National Association (the Bank) and also through its other subsidiaries, which includes providing commercial banking and financial services to customers in its market area, including central and upstate New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Hampshire, western Massachusetts, Vermont and Portland, Maine area.

