Neogen (NEOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens reissued their hold rating on shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) in a research note published on Monday, March 26th. Stephens currently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $62.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $61.50 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Neogen from $46.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Neogen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.25.

Get Neogen alerts:

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $66.88 on Monday. Neogen has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $67.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,380.24, a P/E ratio of 58.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Neogen had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $95.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Neogen will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Herbert sold 25,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $1,502,812.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,157,591 shares in the company, valued at $68,668,298.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,382 shares of company stock worth $4,645,383 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Neogen by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Neogen (NEOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/neogen-neog-rating-reiterated-by-stephens-updated.html.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.