Neogen (NEOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Neogen in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Roth Capital set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Neogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Neogen from $46.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $66.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3,455.55, a PE ratio of 77.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.27. Neogen has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 9.44.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Neogen had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Neogen will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James L. Herbert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,163,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,915,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edward Bradley sold 11,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $706,900.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,929.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,382 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,383. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Bell Bank purchased a new position in Neogen in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. 67.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

