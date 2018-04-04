Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Neovasc Inc (US) (NASDAQ:NVCN) Share Price

News coverage about Neovasc Inc (US) (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Neovasc Inc (US) earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 44.7954329330011 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Neovasc Inc (US) alerts:

NASDAQ NVCN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 74,178,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,060,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.20. Neovasc Inc has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $1.89.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVCN. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.05 price objective on shares of Neovasc Inc (US) in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Leerink Swann cut their target price on Neovasc Inc (US) from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neovasc Inc (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Neovasc Inc (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.06.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Neovasc Inc (US) (NASDAQ:NVCN) Share Price” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/neovasc-inc-us-nvcn-given-news-impact-rating-of-0-13-updated-updated.html.

Neovasc Inc (US) Company Profile

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Inc (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc Inc (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.