Nestle (VTX:NESN) has been assigned a CHF 82 price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NESN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 85 price target on Nestle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase set a CHF 97 price target on Nestle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Societe Generale set a CHF 89 price target on Nestle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Barclays set a CHF 84.60 price target on Nestle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 95 price target on Nestle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 87.41.

Get Nestle alerts:

Shares of NESN stock opened at CHF 76.50 on Wednesday. Nestle has a 52 week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52 week high of CHF 86.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/nestle-nesn-pt-set-at-chf-82-by-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

About Nestle

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

Receive News & Ratings for Nestle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.