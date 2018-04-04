Shares of Nestle SA (VTX:NESN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 87.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NESN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 95 price objective on Nestle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 97 price objective on Nestle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BNP Paribas set a CHF 86 price objective on Nestle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. S&P Global set a CHF 95 price objective on Nestle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 84.30 target price on Nestle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Nestle alerts:

Nestle (VTX:NESN) traded up CHF 0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting CHF 76.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,650,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. The firm has a market cap of $238,080.00 and a PE ratio of 37.50. Nestle has a 52-week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52-week high of CHF 86.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/nestle-sa-nesn-receives-chf-86-18-average-pt-from-analysts-updated-updated.html.

About Nestle

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

Receive News & Ratings for Nestle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.