Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technologies provides its universal electronic payment system as an alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies. Net 1 believes that it is the first company worldwide to implement a system that can enable the estimated four billion people who generally have limited or no access to a bank account to enter affordably into electronic transactions with each other, government agencies, employers, merchants and other financial service providers. “

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 103,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.22, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.72. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, Director Christopher Stefan Seabrooke purchased 60,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $653,825.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Herman Kotze purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 195,500 shares of company stock worth $2,036,511 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEPS. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 321,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 214,135 shares during the last quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,044,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 323,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 136,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 22.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 75,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 300,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 68,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/net-1-ueps-technologies-ueps-raised-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.