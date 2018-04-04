Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Position in Netflix (NFLX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 625 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,480 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total value of $2,132,961.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Friedland sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.64, for a total value of $673,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,412.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,156 shares of company stock worth $121,889,366 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $270.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.40.

Shares of NFLX opened at $283.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Netflix has a one year low of $138.66 and a one year high of $333.98. The company has a market cap of $128,166.67, a P/E ratio of 226.94, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The Internet television network reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

