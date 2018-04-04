Netgear (NTGR) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Netgear (NASDAQ: NTGR) is one of 26 public companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Netgear to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Netgear and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Netgear $1.41 billion $19.43 million 24.96 Netgear Competitors $662.57 million $72.39 million 35.01

Netgear has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Netgear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Netgear has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netgear’s rivals have a beta of 4.41, meaning that their average share price is 341% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Netgear and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netgear 0 0 3 0 3.00 Netgear Competitors 275 766 887 41 2.35

Netgear currently has a consensus target price of $74.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.81%. As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 23.94%. Given Netgear’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Netgear is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.5% of Netgear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Netgear shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Netgear and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netgear 1.38% 9.92% 6.63% Netgear Competitors -85.81% -14.75% -6.88%

Summary

Netgear beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Netgear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Arlo, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as remote video security systems, broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, and WiFi network adapters. The company also provides Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, unified storage products, and Internet security appliances for small and medium-sized businesses. It markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

