Netlist (NLST) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $0.21

Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLST) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 513126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Netlist from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $19.41, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of -1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. equities analysts anticipate that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Netlist stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLST) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.99% of Netlist worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures and sells a range of memory subsystems for datacenter, data storage and computing markets. The Company operates in the segment of design and manufacture of memory subsystems for the server, computing and communications markets. The Company’s memory subsystems consist of combinations of dynamic random access memory integrated circuits (DRAM ICs or DRAM), NAND flash memory (NAND flash), application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and other components assembled on printed circuit boards (PCBs).

