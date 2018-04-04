Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NBIX. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Leerink Swann increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.23.

Shares of NBIX traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $77.23. 755,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a current ratio of 10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7,403.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.67 and a beta of 0.29. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $92.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total transaction of $157,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $8,505,135.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,243,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,158,245 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

