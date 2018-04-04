New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 2,600 Shares of McDonald's Co. (MCD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,869 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $13,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of McDonald's during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of McDonald's during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald's during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McDonald's by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase set a $184.00 price target on shares of McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Vetr lowered shares of McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.99 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $191.00 price target on shares of McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald's presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

MCD opened at $160.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124,243.59, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04. McDonald's Co. has a one year low of $128.65 and a one year high of $178.70.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 201.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.66%.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $238,414.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,414.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $5,999,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

