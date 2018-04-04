New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EDU. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. CLSA raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.62.

NYSE:EDU traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,884. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a one year low of $58.47 and a one year high of $108.40. The company has a market cap of $13,565.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc is a provider of private educational services in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company provides educational services under its New Oriental brand. The Company operates through seven segments, which include language training and test preparation, primary and secondary school education, online education, content development and distribution, pre-school education, overseas study consulting services and study tour.

