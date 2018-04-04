New Senior Investment Group (SNR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on New Senior Investment Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. New Senior Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.31.

SNR stock opened at $8.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.61. New Senior Investment Group has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. New Senior Investment Group had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 141,592 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 269,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 163,055 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 298,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 154,100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Advisors LLC grew its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. RMR Advisors LLC now owns 104,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 80,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 224,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 31,646 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc is a real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of primarily private pay senior housing properties located across the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 152 primarily private pay senior housing properties located across 37 states.

