New York & Company, Inc. (NWY) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $3.75

New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY) reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 162675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on New York & Company, Inc. in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised New York & Company, Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.92, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.46.

New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. New York & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $278.71 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWY. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of New York & Company, Inc. by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 6,395,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,291,000 after purchasing an additional 473,518 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in New York & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $829,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in New York & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in New York & Company, Inc. by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in New York & Company, Inc. by 62.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 62,953 shares during the period. 33.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York & Company, Inc. Company Profile

New York & Company, Inc is a specialty retailer of women’s fashion apparel and accessories. The Company’s branded New York & Company merchandise is sold through its national network of retail stores and online at www.nyandcompany.com. It operates approximately 490 stores, including over 80 outlet stores in over 40 states.

