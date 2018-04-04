New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Given News Impact Rating of 0.08

Headlines about New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. New York Mortgage Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.8467697773122 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Several analysts recently issued reports on NYMT shares. B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on New York Mortgage Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price target (down from $6.50) on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 74.42, a current ratio of 74.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.58%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust (REIT), acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related, and financial assets in the United States. The company's investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities; multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities; and preferred equities.

