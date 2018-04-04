Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact New York Times (NYT) Stock Price

News articles about New York Times (NYSE:NYT) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. New York Times earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 44.1063012643541 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NYT. ValuEngine upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 price target on New York Times and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3,873.27, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.74. New York Times has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.30 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 0.26%. New York Times’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. research analysts predict that New York Times will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other news, CEO Mark Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $1,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,510,902.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $2,171,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,164 shares of company stock valued at $10,001,239. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The New York Times Company is a media company focused on creating, collecting and distributing news and information. The Company’s principal business consists of distributing content generated by its newsroom through its print, Web and mobile platforms. In addition, it distributes selected content on third-party platforms.

