Newbium (NEWB) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $191.00

Newbium (CURRENCY:NEWB) traded down 31% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. Newbium has a market capitalization of $152,776.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Newbium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newbium token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and EtherDelta. Over the last week, Newbium has traded 44.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003013 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00689552 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014411 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00174556 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00036526 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00033106 BTC.

Newbium Token Profile

Newbium was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Newbium’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Newbium’s official Twitter account is @newbiumcoin. Newbium’s official website is coins.newbium.com. Newbium’s official message board is coins.newbium.com/coins/36-newbium.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newbium is a platform that aims to provide real-time cryptocurrency market data. Newbium platform will feature real-time charts, a wallet and news about the cryptosphere. “

Buying and Selling Newbium

Newbium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy Newbium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newbium must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newbium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

