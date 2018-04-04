Newmont Mining Co. (NEM) COO Sells $49,300.00 in Stock

Newmont Mining Co. (NYSE:NEM) COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $49,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of Newmont Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $47,575.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of Newmont Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $50,287.50.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $38.83. 3,488,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,512,355. Newmont Mining Co. has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $42.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20,842.86, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Newmont Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Newmont Mining Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Newmont Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Deutsche Bank cut Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Newmont Mining from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newmont Mining

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

