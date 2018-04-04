Newmont Mining Co. (NEM) Holdings Decreased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Mining Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 119,700 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont Mining were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Newmont Mining during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont Mining during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in Newmont Mining during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont Mining during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont Mining during the third quarter worth $354,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. BMO Capital Markets set a $46.00 price target on Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Newmont Mining from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.79.

NEM stock opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $20,842.86, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.04.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Newmont Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Newmont Mining Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Newmont Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

In related news, insider Gary J. Goldberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $117,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,450 shares of company stock valued at $919,544 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

