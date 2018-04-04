Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nexeo Solutions, Inc. distributes chemicals and plastics products. The company’s line of business consists of Chemicals, Plastics and Environmental Services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Asia. Nexeo Solutions, Inc. is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Nexeo Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Nexeo Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group raised Nexeo Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.38.

Shares of Nexeo Solutions stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.28, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.27. Nexeo Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Nexeo Solutions had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $929.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.00 million. equities research analysts predict that Nexeo Solutions will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nexeo Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nexeo Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Nexeo Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nexeo Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its position in Nexeo Solutions by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexeo Solutions

Nexeo Solutions, Inc operates as a chemical and plastic products distributor in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Chemicals, Plastics, and Environmental Services segments. It provides approximately 22,000 products used in various industries, including household, industrial and institutional, lubricants, architectural coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers, automotive, healthcare, personal care, oil and gas, and construction.

