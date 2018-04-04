NEXT (LON:NXT) PT Raised to GBX 4,850

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank from GBX 4,700 ($65.97) to GBX 4,850 ($68.08) in a report published on Monday, March 26th. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NXT. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 4,240 ($59.52) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($63.17) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($70.19) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and set a GBX 4,350 ($61.06) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($51.24) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NEXT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,386.40 ($61.57).

Get NEXT alerts:

NXT stock opened at GBX 4,759 ($66.80) on Monday. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 3,565 ($50.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,355 ($75.17).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 105 ($1.47) per share. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $45.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/next-nxt-pt-raised-to-gbx-4850-updated.html.

About NEXT

NEXT plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering clothing, footwear, accessories and home products. The Company’s segments include NEXT Retail, a chain of over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; NEXT Directory, an online and catalogue shopping business with over four million active customers and international Websites serving approximately 70 countries; NEXT International Retail, with approximately 200 mainly franchised stores; NEXT Sourcing, which designs and sources NEXT branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells Lipsy branded younger women’s fashion products, and Property Management, which holds properties and property leases which are sub-let to other segments and external parties.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.