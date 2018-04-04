Ngex Resources (NGQ) Director Pablo Mir Acquires 30,000 Shares

Ngex Resources (TSE:NGQ) Director Pablo Mir bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$26,700.00.

Ngex Resources stock opened at C$1.07 on Wednesday. Ngex Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$1.49.

Ngex Resources (TSE:NGQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Paradigm Capital upped their target price on Ngex Resources from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Ngex Resources Company Profile

NGEx Resources Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in South America. The Company’s principal project is Project Constellation, which consists of the Los Helados project and the Josemaria project, which are exploration stage copper or gold or silver projects located in Chile and Argentina.

