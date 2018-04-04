Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nicolet Bankshares earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the bank an impact score of 45.2146627288884 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts have commented on NCBS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NCBS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.76. 5,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,608. Nicolet Bankshares has a one year low of $46.06 and a one year high of $61.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $528.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $35.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.90 million. research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $122,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/nicolet-bankshares-ncbs-earns-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-13-updated.html.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company conducts operations through its subsidiary, Nicolet National Bank (the Bank), which is a commercial bank. The Company also owns investment advisory firms, Brookfield Investment Partners, LLC, which provides investment strategy and transactional services to select community banks, and Nicolet Advisory Services, LLC, which conducts brokerage and financial advisory services primarily to individual consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.