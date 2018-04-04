Nightstar Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:NITE) Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 27th

Nightstar Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:NITE) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, March 27th. Nightstar Therapeutics had issued 5,360,000 shares in its IPO on September 28th. The total size of the offering was $75,040,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NITE traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.35. 16,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,739. Nightstar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $24.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,761,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,771,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,920,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

About Nightstar Therapeutics

Nightstar Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases in the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1, a candidate that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia.

