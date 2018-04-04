FY2018 EPS Estimates for Nike Boosted by Analyst (NKE)

Nike (NYSE:NKE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nike in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Oppenheimer analyst A. Andreeva now anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.21. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nike’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $76.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus raised Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.35 to $64.46 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $68.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.55.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $66.70 on Monday. Nike has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $104,319.33, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.87%.

In related news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 125,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $7,941,858.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,940,235.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,637,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,641,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,722 shares of company stock valued at $24,157,859. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,169 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Nike by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 160,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 32,196 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Nike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Nike by 23,747.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 9,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Nike by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 15,546 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

