Nike (NYSE:NKE) Given a $42.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Nike (NYSE:NKE) received a $42.00 target price from analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Bank of America’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 37.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie set a $72.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays set a $71.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cowen set a $64.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $60.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.55.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NKE opened at $66.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108,093.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.66. Nike has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $70.25.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,637,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,641,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $6,766,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,372,284.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,722 shares of company stock valued at $24,157,859 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,275 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 170,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 31,310 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Nike (NYSE:NKE) Given a $42.00 Price Target at Bank of America” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/nike-nke-given-a-42-00-price-target-by-bank-of-america-analysts-updated-updated-updated.html.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.