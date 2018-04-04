Nir Zuk Sells 30,000 Shares of Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $5,387,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,357,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,794,108.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, March 6th, Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total value of $5,449,500.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $4,764,600.00.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $5.18 on Wednesday, reaching $189.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,727. The company has a market cap of $16,545.55, a P/E ratio of -110.85 and a beta of 0.93. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $107.31 and a 1 year high of $191.53.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The network technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $542.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.37 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cleveland Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,379,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $634,707,000 after buying an additional 681,200 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,962,586 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $574,337,000 after buying an additional 860,117 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,864,774 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $415,220,000 after buying an additional 158,878 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,387,411 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $199,926,000 after buying an additional 92,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 335.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $116,466,000 after purchasing an additional 619,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/nir-zuk-sells-30000-shares-of-palo-alto-networks-panw-stock.html.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. Its platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks.

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.