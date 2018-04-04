Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000.

VPU stock opened at $111.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $104.82 and a 1-year high of $125.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were given a $0.8389 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

