Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Mastercard (MA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.6% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Mastercard worth $142,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA opened at $172.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $184,160.44, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $111.01 and a 12-month high of $183.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 83.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mastercard from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $166.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.61 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.46.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $866,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 30,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total transaction of $5,526,516.32. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at $10,809,619.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,578 shares of company stock worth $7,482,061. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Mastercard (MA)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/nomura-asset-management-co-ltd-grows-holdings-in-mastercard-ma.html.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.