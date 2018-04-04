Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $226,000 in YY (YY) Stock

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in YY (NASDAQ:YY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in YY by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 23,817 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in YY during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in YY by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in YY by 111.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in YY by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 899,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,743,000 after purchasing an additional 59,899 shares during the period. 59.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on YY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Instinet raised shares of YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Vetr raised shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.46 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

YY opened at $102.26 on Wednesday. YY has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The firm has a market cap of $6,644.43, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The information services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $557.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.33 million. YY had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 21.48%. research analysts forecast that YY will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a live streaming platform in the People's Republic of China. It engages users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video, as well as to create and organize groups of various sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting, and e-learning.

