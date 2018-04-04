Ishares MSCI India Small Cap ETF (SMIN) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Ishares MSCI India Small Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ishares MSCI India Small Cap ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ishares MSCI India Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ishares MSCI India Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. Fis Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ishares MSCI India Small Cap ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 64,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ishares MSCI India Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,030,000. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ishares MSCI India Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,130,000.

SMIN stock opened at $48.35 on Wednesday. Ishares MSCI India Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $55.12.

