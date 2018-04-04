Nomura (NMR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning. They currently have $6.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Nomura from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Nomura from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Nomura stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. Nomura has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20,069.67, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.75.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Nomura will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,108,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,192,000 after buying an additional 3,788,844 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,729,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,206,000 after purchasing an additional 76,685 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,064,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 95,636 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter worth about $6,486,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 84,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

