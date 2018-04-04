Nordex (ETR:NDX1) PT Set at €10.00 by Warburg Research

Nordex (ETR:NDX1) has been assigned a €10.00 ($12.35) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NDX1. Macquarie set a €7.10 ($8.77) price objective on Nordex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.49) price objective on Nordex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Independent Research set a €8.30 ($10.25) price target on Nordex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs set a €5.00 ($6.17) price target on Nordex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €9.00 ($11.11) price target on Nordex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €8.01 ($9.89).

Nordex stock opened at €7.07 ($8.73) on Monday. Nordex has a 52-week low of €7.09 ($8.75) and a 52-week high of €14.35 ($17.72).

Nordex Company Profile

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes wind power systems worldwide. It offers various wind turbines comprising N131 with 3 megawatt (MW) capacity for average wind speeds; N117 with 3 MW capacity for medium wind speeds; N100 with 3.3 MW capacity for strong-wind locations; N117 with 2.4 MW capacity for low-wind sites; N100 with 2.5 MW capacity for use in medium and low wind conditions; and N90 with 2.5 MW capacity used at strong-wind sites.

