Media coverage about Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) (NYSE:NAO) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the shipping company an impact score of 46.1734779916486 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NAO stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) alerts:

Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) (NYSE:NAO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter. Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 182.38%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) (NYSE:NAO) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.17” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/nordic-amern-offshore-ltd-ordinary-shares-bermuda-nao-getting-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-study-finds-updated-updated.html.

About Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda)

Nordic American Offshore Limited (NAO) operates platform supply vessels (PSV). The Company owns approximately eight vessels. The Company operates in the offshore support vessel market segment. The Company has approximately two vessels under construction. The Company’s vessels operate in the North Sea in both the term and spot market.

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.