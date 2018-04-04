Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Norfolk Southern have underperformed its industry over the last six months. Adding to its woes, the company recently unveiled a disappointing current-quarter outlook for automotive and coal volumes. Automotive weakness is expected to hurt the broader merchandise segment in the first quarter of 2018. Automotive volume is struggling due to sluggish vehicle production in the United States. Moreover, the company said that expenses in the quarter is likely to increase due to lower velocity. The company's high debt levels also raise concerns. The negative sentiment surrounding the stock can be made out from the fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter earnings has declined 2.7% over the last 30 days. Detailed results are expected to be out next month. We are, however, impressed by the company’s focus on rewarding shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Scotiabank raised Norfolk Southern from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.60.

NSC stock opened at $133.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.84. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $111.07 and a 1-year high of $157.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37,723.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 43.57%.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $244,010.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $70,129.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,166 shares of company stock worth $1,958,040 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,925,021 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,032,037,000 after acquiring an additional 584,131 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,737,233 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $686,425,000 after acquiring an additional 205,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,819,766 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $407,666,000 after acquiring an additional 58,309 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,726,899 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $250,220,000 after acquiring an additional 78,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,661,751 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $219,751,000 after acquiring an additional 43,131 shares during the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

